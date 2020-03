March 9 (Reuters) - CEL-SCI Corp:

* CEL-SCI INITIATES DEVELOPMENT OF IMMUNOTHERAPY TO TREAT COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS INFECTION

* CEL-SCI - IMMUNOTHERAPY USING LEAPS PEPTIDE TECHNOLOGY MAY BE ABLE TO REDUCE COVID-19 VIRAL LOAD, TISSUE DAMAGE FROM INFECTION IN LUNGS

* CEL-SCI CORP - CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSION WITH MULTIPLE HEALTH CARE PARTNERS TO MOVE IMMUNOTHERAPY DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT COVID-19 FORWARD