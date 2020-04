April 23 (Reuters) - CEL-SCI Corp:

* CEL-SCI REPORTS RECENT DATA REVIEW BY THE INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE FOR ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 HEAD AND NECK CANCER STUDY

* CEL-SCI CORP - IDMC “AGREES WITH CONTINUING TRIAL WITHOUT CHANGE” FOR CO’S PIVOTAL PHASE 3 HEAD AND NECK CANCER STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: