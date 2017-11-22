FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cel-Sci says discovered an error in accounting
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 10:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cel-Sci says discovered an error in accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cel-sci Corp:

* Cel-Sci Corp says ‍in November co discovered an error in way it accounted for lease for its manufacturing facility - SEC filing​

* Cel-Sci Corp - ‍company did not meet “sale-leaseback” criteria under asc 840-40-25, accounting for leases, sale-leaseback transactions​

* Cel-Sci Corp - co ‍should have recognized depreciation expense on asset it is deemed to own & interest expense on associated lease financing obligation

* Cel-Sci Corp - ‍restatements will correct an accounting error impacting company’s financial statements and other financial data in non-reliance periods​

* Cel-Sci Corp - ‍company has determined that net cumulative effect on each of non-reliance periods is material​

* Cel-Sci Corp - ‍accounting error was determined to be a material weakness in company's internal control over financial reporting as of Sept 30, 2016​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hTNvJl) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.