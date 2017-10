Oct 16 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc:

* Celadon Group announces appointment of Thom Albrecht as executive vice president - chief financial and strategy officer

* Celadon Group Inc - ‍Albrecht succeeds Bobby Peavler as chief financial officer​

* Celadon Group Inc - ‍peavler will continue to be a resource for company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: