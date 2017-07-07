FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 9:34 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc:

* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec filing

* Celadon group inc - as a result of non compliance, co has undertaken a process whereby we would refinance credit agreement

* Celadon group - received waiver, amendments to credit agreement that suspend/amend testing of financial covenants until testing period ending sept 30

* Celadon group- if unable to refinance credit agreement/obtain accommodations from equipment lenders, lessors, would have adverse effect on financial condition Source text (bit.ly/2uTSlat) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.