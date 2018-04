April 30 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE ANNOUNCES GUR® CAPACITY EXPANSION AT ITS NANJING, CHINA ENGINEERED MATERIALS MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* CELANESE - NEW PRODUCTION LINE AT CO’S NANJING MANUFACTURING FACILITY EXPECTED TO ADD ABOUT 15KT PER YEAR OF GUR UHMW-PE PRODUCT CAPACITY BY 2019

* CELANESE - SEEING MARKET GROWTH FOR GUR IN LITHIUM ION BATTERY SEPARATORS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE APPLICATIONS, RESULTING IN 20% TO 30% GROWTH IN DEMAND/YEAR