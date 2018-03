March 9 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE CORP - CEO MARK C. ROHR'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDES $7.5 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS Source text: (bit.ly/2Dfcc7x) Further company coverage: