April 18 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* ORATION INCREASES DIVIDEND 17 PERCENT AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* CELANESE- DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.46 TO $0.54 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ON A QUARTERLY BASIS

* DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $1.84 TO $2.16 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ON AN ANNUAL BASIS