April 16 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS; INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,851 MILLION VERSUS $1,471 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S