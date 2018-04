April 30 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WITH SWRDICI

* CELANESE - AGREEMENT FOR EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION TO JOINTLY DEVELOP TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN PRODUCTION OF ACETIC ACID, OTHER ACETYLS PRODUCTS

* CELANESE CORP - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHWEST RESEARCH AND DESIGN INSTITUTE OF CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, A SUBSIDIARY OF CHEMCHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)