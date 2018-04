April 30 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE INITIATES EXPANSION PROGRAM OF POM PRODUCTION ASSETS

* CELANESE CORP - PHASE I OF DEBOTTLENECKING PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020, AND PHASE II OF PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED SHORTLY THEREAFTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)