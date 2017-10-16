FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celanese Q3 ‍adjusted earnings per share $1.93​
October 16, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Celanese Q3 ‍adjusted earnings per share $1.93​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* Celanese corporation reports third quarter earnings; expects to deliver 2017 results at higher end of outlook

* Q3 materials solutions sales rose 24 percent to $730 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly net sales $1,566‍​ million versus $1,323 million

* Says “‍can grow 2017 adjusted earnings per share toward higher end of 9-11 percent range, year over year​”

* Celanese corp qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share of $1.93​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

