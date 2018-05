BRIEF-Celanese Says Expects Adjusted Earnings To Increase To About $11.00 Per Share By 2020

May 1 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE OUTLINES 2020 GROWTH STRATEGY AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT PLANS AT INVESTOR DAY

* CELANESE CORP - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $11.00 PER SHARE BY 2020

* CELANESE CORP - PROJECTS ADJUSTED EBIT OF $900 MILLION OR MORE EACH IN ENGINEERED MATERIALS AND ACETYL CHAIN BUSINESSES BY 2020

* CELANESE - ON TRACK TO GENERATE ABOUT $3.2 BILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW AND PLANS TO RETURN ABOUT $2 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM 2018 TO 2020

* CELANESE CORP - EXPECTS TO RETURN $2 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS VIA DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES FROM 2018 TO 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: