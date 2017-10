Oct 25 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* Celanese says on Oct 23, co announced CFO Christopher W. Jensen will be on temporary medical leave of absence, effectively immediately‍​ - sec filing‍​

* Celanese Corp - ‍in Jensen's absence, Kevin S. Oliver, company's chief accounting officer will act as company's principal financial officer​ Source text (bit.ly/2i5lN8n) Further company coverage: