Jan 8 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE STATEMENT ON PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE WITH BLACKSTONE

* CELANESE-‍CONTINUES TO WORK COOPERATIVELY WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR SUCCESSFUL CLOSE OF ONGOING MERGER REVIEW PROCESS OF PROPOSED JV WITH BLACKSTONE​

* CELANESE - “‍AS PART OF STANDARD REVIEW PROCESS OF A PHASE II INVESTIGATION WE CONFIRM RECEIPT OF STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: