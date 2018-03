BRIEF-Celanese Statement On Withdrawal Of European Commission Notification

March 19 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION NOTIFICATION

* CELANESE CORP - ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS

* CELANESE - CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* CELANESE SAYS ‍WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS​

* CELANESE - PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED