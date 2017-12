Dec 18 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE TO ACQUIRE THERMOPLASTICS CUSTOM COMPOUNDER OMNI PLASTICS

* CELANESE CORP - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED AT THIS TIME

* CELANESE CORP - UNTIL DEAL CLOSING, CELANESE AND OMNI PLASTICS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES