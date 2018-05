May 14 (Reuters) - Celcuity Inc:

* CELCUITY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* CELCUITY-INTERIM RESULTS OF CLINICAL TRIAL IN COLLABORATION WITH NSABP FOUNDATION, GENENTECH EXPECTED IN Q1 OR Q2 2019, INSTEAD OF 2018 END ANTICIPATED EARLIER