June 22 (Reuters) - Celebrate International Holdings Ltd :

* ON 19 JUNE, GOT A LETTER FROM STOCK EXCHANGE STATING THAT GEM LISTING COMMITTEE DECIDED TO CANCEL LISTING OF CO

* LAST DAY OF LISTING OF SHARES EXPECTED TO BE 7 JULY

* CONSIDERING ADVICE ON SUBMITTING A REQUEST TO GEM LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE TO REVIEW DECISION