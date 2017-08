BRIEF-Celesio FY adj EBIT falls 29% to EUR 302.6 mln

June 23 (Reuters) - CELESIO AG

* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016​

* GENERATED GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 20,644 M IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, DOWN 2.6% ON FISCAL YEAR 2016

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 CONTINUED OPERATIONS REVENUE SLIGHTLY ABOVE FISCAL 2017 AND A SLIGHT DECREASE IN ADJUSTED EBIT COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017

* ADJUSTED EBIT WAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY UK GOVERNMENTAL REIMBURSEMENT CUTS, SALE OF CELESIO’S NORWEGIAN AND SWEDISH OPERATIONS IN PREVIOUS FY AND DEVALUATION OF BRITISH POUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)