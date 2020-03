BRIEF-Celestica Withdraws Previously-Disclosed Q1 2020 Outlook

March 17 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc:

* CELESTICA PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK UPDATE DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CELESTICA INC SAYS WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY-DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2020

* CELESTICA INC - CO IS REQUIRED TO TEMPORARILY STOP WORK ON-SITE AT OPERATIONS IN SANTA CLARA COUNTY AND ALAMEDA COUNTY UNTIL APRIL 7, 2020

* CELESTICA INC - MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT ISSUED AN ORDER TO CLOSE CERTAIN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES BETWEEN MARCH 18 AND MARCH 31, 2020

* CELESTICA INC - GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES TO ADVERSELY IMPACT CO'S ABILITY TO MANUFACTURE PRODUCTS AND RECEIVE REQUIRED PARTS FROM KEY SUPPLIERS