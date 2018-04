April 19 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CELGENE CORP - JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CELGENE CORP - GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CELGENE CORP - PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CELGENE CORP - GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS