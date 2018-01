Jan 29 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN BOB HUGIN AND APPOINTMENT OF CEO MARK ALLES AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN BOB HUGIN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM CELGENE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 5, 2018