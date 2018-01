Jan 8 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE CEO SAYS PLANS TO INVEST HEAVILY IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2018

* CELGENE SAYS HAS 10 LATE STAGE MOLECULES WITH BILLION TO MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR POTENTIAL; COULD ADD MORE THAN $15 BILLION PEAK REVENUE