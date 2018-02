Feb 6 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE PIVOTAL PHASE III ‘OPTIMISMM’ STUDY OF POMALYST/IMNOVID® FOR THE TREATMENT OF RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* CELGENE CORP - STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT