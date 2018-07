BRIEF-Celgene Corp Says Phase III Impassion130 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint Of Progression-Free Survival

July 10 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* ANTI-PD-L1 IMMUNOTHERAPY PLUS ABRAXANE® SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED THE RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC OR LOCALLY ADVANCED TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER IN PHASE III IMPASSION130 STUDY

* CELGENE CORP - PHASE III IMPASSION130 STUDY, WHICH WAS SPONSORED BY ROCHE, MET ITS CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* CELGENE - OVERALL SURVIVAL IS ENCOURAGING IN PD-L1 POSITIVE POPULATION AT INTERIM ANALYSIS, FOLLOW UP WILL CONTINUE UNTIL NEXT PLANNED ANALYSIS

* CELGENE CORP - SAFETY IN TECENTRIQ PLUS ABRAXANE ARM APPEARED CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILES OF INDIVIDUAL MEDICINES

* CELGENE CORP - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED WITH IN TECENTRIQ PLUS ABRAXANE COMBINATION

* CELGENE CORP - DATA DEMONSTRATE POTENTIAL ROLE OF ABRAXANE AS PREFERRED CHEMOTHERAPY PARTNER FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINATIONS