FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celgene Corp updates on court order at request of Canadian Competition Bureau - SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Exclusive
Politics
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
Tech
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Celgene Corp updates on court order at request of Canadian Competition Bureau - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp says ‍​in Aug, co received an order issued by the Federal Court in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at request of Canadian Competition Bureau

* Celgene Corp - Order requires that co provide certain materials and information relating to co’s risk management program

* Celgene Corp - Order also requires that co provide requests by generic manufacturers to purchase Celgene’s products in Canada

* Celgene Corp says it is cooperating with the request of the Canadian Competition Bureau Source text: (bit.ly/2lh9RFw) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.