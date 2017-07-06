FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Celgene enters collaboration with BeiGene to advance inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 1:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Celgene enters collaboration with BeiGene to advance inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corporation enters into global strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with BeiGene to advance PD-1 inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene to receive $263 million in upfront license fees and $150 million equity investment

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene to acquire Celgene's commercial operations in China and exclusive license to Celgene's China cancer commercial portfolio

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene retains right to develop BGB-A317 in hematology and in combination with its other portfolio compounds

* Celgene Corp says Celgene will maintain a strategic and research and development presence in China dedicated to long-term commercial activities

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene is eligible to receive up to $980 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and royalties on future sales of BGB-A317

* Celgene will acquire equity stake in BeiGene by purchasing 5.9 percent of BeiGene's ordinary shares at $4.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.