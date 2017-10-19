FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program

* Celgene Corp - ‍GED-0301 (mongersen) phase iii revolve trial (cd-002) in Crohn’s Disease (CD) and extension trial (sustain, CD-004) will discontinue​

* Celgene Corp - ‍at this time, phase iii define trial (CD-003) in Crohn’s Disease will not be initiated​

* Celgene Corp - Celgene has decided to stop trials for GED-0301 following an October recommendation of data monitoring committee ​

* Celgene Corp - co waiting to review full dataset from phase ii trial with GED-0301 in Ulcerative Colitis (UC) to determine next steps​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

