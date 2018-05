BRIEF-Celgene Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $2.05

May 4 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $3.538 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.46 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE

* REVLIMID SALES FOR Q1 INCREASED 19 PERCENT TO $2,234 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.05

* POMALYST/IMNOVID SALES FOR Q1 WERE $453 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* OTEZLA SALES FOR Q1 WERE $353 MILLION, A 46 PERCENT INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ABRAXANE SALES FOR Q1 WERE $262 MILLION, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BILLION

* SUBMISSION OF NDA AND MAA FOR OZANIMOD IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS EXPECTED IN Q1:19

* SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

* WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

* OPERATING CASH FLOW IN Q1 OF 2018 PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY $1.1 BILLION UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT TO ACQUIRE IMPACT BIOMEDICINES (FEDRATINIB)

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.46, REVENUE VIEW $14.81 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR OZANIMOD, FOLLOWING A TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA IN EARLY APRIL, EXPECTS TO RESUBMIT NDA IN Q1 OF 2019