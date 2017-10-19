FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celgene says net pre-tax charge to Q4 earnings estimated to be $300 mln to $500 mln
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Celgene says net pre-tax charge to Q4 earnings estimated to be $300 mln to $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* Celgene - concluded oct 18 will recognize q4 charge to earnings related to impairment of about $1,600 million ged-0301 IPR&D asset - sec filing

* Celgene - concluded oct 18 will recognize q4 charge to earnings also related to wind-down costs related to discontinuing the trials

* Celgene says net pre-tax charge to q4 earnings estimated to be $300 million to $500 million, or $0.27 to $0.45/share after tax regarding discontinuation of trials Source text - bit.ly/2io1kzN Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.