BRIEF-Celgene To Acquire Remaining Shares Of Juno Therapeutics For $87 Per Share

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC., ADVANCING GLOBAL LEADERSHIP IN CELLULAR IMMUNOTHERAPY

* CELGENE CORP - DEAL FOR $87 PER SHARE

* CELGENE CORP - REAFFIRMING 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF $19B-$20B IN TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS GREATER THAN $12.50

* CELGENE CORP - ‍TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES​

* CELGENE CORP - JCAR017 IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH DRIVER BEYOND 2020 WITH POTENTIAL GLOBAL PEAK SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION

* CELGENE CORP - CELGENE WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $9 BILLION, NET OF CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ACQUIRED AND JUNO SHARES ALREADY OWNED BY CELGENE

* CELGENE CORP - ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BY APPROXIMATELY $0.50​

* CELGENE CORP - ‍REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR JCAR017 IN U.S. IS EXPECTED IN 2019 WITH POTENTIAL GLOBAL PEAK SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION​

* CELGENE CORP - DEAL ‍IS EXPECTED TO BE INCREMENTALLY ADDITIVE TO NET PRODUCT SALES IN 2020​

* CELGENE CORP - CELGENE EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT

* CELGENE CORP - REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR JCAR017 IN U.S. IS EXPECTED IN 2019 WITH POTENTIAL GLOBAL PEAK SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION​