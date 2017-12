Dec 21 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE AND LYSARC PROVIDE UPDATE ON PHASE III ‘RELEVANCE’ STUDY OF REVLIMID® IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXIMAB (R2) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED PATIENTS WITH FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* CELGENE CORP - R(2 )TREATMENT ARM DID NOT ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY IN CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: