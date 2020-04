April 22 (Reuters) - CellaVision AB:

* REG-CELLAVISION AB: STABLE START OF THE YEAR WITH GOOD GROWTH IN APAC

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 134.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 103.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 41.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 38.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS COVID-19-PANDEMIC TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CELLAVISION’S SALES AND EARNINGS FOR A NUMBER OF MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)