May 29 (Reuters) - CellaVision AB:

* REG-CELLAVISION AB: ZLATKO RIHTER LEAVES HIS POSITION AS CEO AT CELLAVISION AB

* ZLATKO WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE DURING NOTICE PERIOD AND LEAVE HIS ASSIGNMENT BY NOVEMBER 28, 2020 AT LATEST

* BOARD HAS THEREFORE INITIATING A RECRUITMENT PROCESS TO FIND HIS SUCCESSOR