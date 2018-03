March 12 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCED RECEIPT OF A LABOR DISPUTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY HISTADRUT, UNION REPRESENTING COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES​

* UNDER ANNOUNCEMENT, COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES WOULD BE ENTITLED TO TAKE ORGANIZATIONAL STEPS (INCLUDING A STRIKE), AS OF MARCH 26, 2018​

* ‍AT THIS PRELIMINARY STAGE, COMPANY IS UNABLE TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT​