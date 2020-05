BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Announces Preparation For Debt Offering In Israel And Q1 2020 Preliminary Results

May 6 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES PREPARATION FOR DEBT OFFERING IN ISRAEL AND Q1/2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* BOARD HAS INSTRUCTED COMPANY TO PREPARE FOR A POTENTIAL OFFERING OF ADDITIONAL DEBENTURES OF ABOUT NIS 200 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q1 ESTIMATED TO BE TOTAL REVENUES OF NIS 885-900 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA NIS 235-245 MILLION

* EXPECTS ITS ROAMING SERVICES TO CONTINUE TO BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC THROUGHOUT 2020

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q1 ESTIMATED TO BE TOTAL OPERATING INCOME NIS 15-20 MILLION, NET LOSS OF NIS 42-46 MILLION

* EXPECTS END-USER EQUIPMENT SALES TO CONTINUE TO BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC DURING Q2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: