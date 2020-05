May 10 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES PREPARATION FOR DEBT OFFERING IN ISRAEL

* IS IN PREPARATIONS TO RAISE UP TO NIS 200 MILLION IN DEBENTURES AND OPTIONS TO PURCHASE ORDINARY SHARES OF CO

* HAS ACCEPTED EARLY COMMITMENTS FROM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE OF AGGREGATE OF 222,000 UNITS FOR NIS 906 PER UNIT

* EXECUTION, TIMING, TERMS AND AMOUNT OF SUCH CONTEMPLATED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: