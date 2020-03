BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Provides Update On Corona Virus Measures And Possible Implications

March 17 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* CELLCOM ISRAEL PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEASURES AND POSSIBLE IMPLICATIONS

* CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD - CORONA VIRUS HAS HAD AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON COMPANY’S ROAMING SERVICES (INBOUND AND OUTBOUND)

* CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD - CORONA VIRUS WOULD RESULT IN MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON COMPANY’S ROAMING REVENUES AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* CELLCOM ISRAEL - IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT DURATION IT WOULD AFFECT COMPANY'S OPERATIONS AND THEREFORE EFFECT ON ITS OPERATIONS