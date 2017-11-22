FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 7:37 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q3 earnings per share ILS 0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share ILS 0.32

* Q3 revenue fell 1.7 percent to ILS 975 million

* ‍cellular subscriber base totaled approximately 2.805 million subscribers at end of September 2017​

* ‍Board of directors decided not to distribute a dividend for Q3 of 2017​

* Qtrly ‍service revenues totaled NIS 737 million ($209 million) in Q3 of 2017, a 2.8% decrease from NIS 758 million ($215 million) in Q3 last year​

* Qtrly ‍churn rate for cellular subscribers 11.5% versus 10.5 percent​​

* Qtrly ‍monthly cellular ARPU NIS 57.8 versus NIS 62.8​

* During Q3 of 2017 company’s cellular subscriber base increased by approximately 26,000 net cellular subscribers​

* Decrease in ARPU resulted from ongoing erosion in prices of cellular services​

* ‍No future dividend declaration is guaranteed and is subject to company’s board of directors’ sole discretion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
