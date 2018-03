March 26 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 0.9 PERCENT TO ILS 975 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED NOT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND FOR Q4 OF 2017

* BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q4 2017 TOTALED NIS 0.08 ($0.02)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)