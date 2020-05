BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Reports Q1 Loss Of $0.08 Per Share

May 21 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 3.9 PERCENT TO ILS 892 MILLION

* QTRLY RESULTS PARTIALLY AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC, EXPECT GREATER IMPACT TO BE SEEN IN Q2

* EXPECT CRISIS TO CONTINUE TO ADVERSELY AFFECT COMPANY’S RESULTS THROUGH THIS YEAR

* CELLCOM ISRAEL - MONTHLY CELLULAR AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) FOR Q1 TOTALED NIS 48.1 ($13.5)VERSUS NIS 47.2 ($13.2) LAST YEAR

* CELLCOM ISRAEL - CELLULAR CHURN RATE FOR Q1 TOTALED TO 8.8%, COMPARED TO 11.0% IN Q1 LAST YEAR

* ON MAY 20, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE A CASH DIVIDEND FOR Q1 OF 2020

* CELLCOM ISRAEL - AT END OF Q1 OF 2020 CO HAD ABOUT 2.747 MILLION CELLULAR SUBSCRIBERS

* FREE CASH FLOW FOR Q1 OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO NIS 57 MILLION, COMPARED WITH NIS 46 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING QUARTER LAST YEAR

* CELLCOM ISRAEL - DURING Q1 CO’S CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER BASE INCREASED BY ABOUT 3,000 NET CELLULAR SUBSCRIBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: