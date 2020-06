BRIEF-Celldex Plans To Initiate Phase 1B Studies Of Cdx-0159 In Patients With Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria By Year End

June 15 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc:

* CELLDEX - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 1B STUDIES OF CDX-0159 IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC SPONTANEOUS URTICARIA, CHRONIC INDUCIBLE URTICARIA BY YEAR END

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS - FULL RESULTS FROM CINDU & CSU STUDIES AS CURRENTLY PLANNED WOULD BE AVAILABLE IN Q1 2021 & 2H 2021, RESPECTIVELY.

* CELLDEX - INTEND TO INITIATE PHASE 1B STUDY OF CDX-0159 IN 20 PATIENTS WITH CINDU AT URTICARIA CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN GERMANY FROM FALL 2020

* CELLDEX - RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B STUDY OF CDX-0159 IN GERMANY EXPECTED IN Q1 2021