BRIEF-Celldex Therapeutics Approves Workforce Reduction

April 24 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc:

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC - APPROVED A REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AND BETTER ALIGN ITS WORKFORCE WITH NEEDS OF ITS BUSINESS

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO REDUCE ITS 2018 BUDGETED WORKFORCE BY 59 POSITIONS

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS - REDUCED 2018 BUDGETED WORKFORCE INCLUDES 41 EMPLOYEES TO BE TERMINATED, 18 BUDGETED AND/OR OPEN POSITIONS TO NOT BE FILLED

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN Q2 OF ABOUT $1.3 MILLION RELATED TO CASH SEVERANCE PAYMENTS, OTHER EMPLOYEE-RELATED COSTS Source text (bit.ly/2qX3Kpv) Further company coverage: