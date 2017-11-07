FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celldex Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.20
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 2:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Celldex Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Q3 revenue $3.9 million versus $2.2 million

* Celldex reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celldex Therapeutics Inc - ‍ projects that topline primary endpoint data should be available in Q2 of 2018 for metric​

* Celldex therapeutics inc - ‍by year-end, celldex plans to initiate an open-label phase 2 study of CDX-3379 given in combination with erbitux​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.