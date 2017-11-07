BRIEF-Celldex Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.20

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Q3 revenue $3.9 million versus $2.2 million

* Celldex reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celldex Therapeutics Inc - ‍ projects that topline primary endpoint data should be available in Q2 of 2018 for metric​

* Celldex therapeutics inc - ‍by year-end, celldex plans to initiate an open-label phase 2 study of CDX-3379 given in combination with erbitux​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: