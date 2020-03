Celldex Therapeutics Inc:

* CELLDEX PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $900,000 VERSUS $9.5 MILLION

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AT DEC 31, 2019 SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q1 2021