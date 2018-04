BRIEF-Celldex’S Metric Study In Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint

April 16 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc:

* CELLDEX’S METRIC STUDY IN METASTATIC TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER DOES NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC - GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC - EVALUATING OUR OPERATIONAL AND WORKFORCE NEEDS TO EXTEND OUR FINANCIAL RESOURCES

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC - RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC - NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS