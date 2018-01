BRIEF-Cellect Announces Opening Of Second Clinical Trial Site And Approval From Safety Board (DSMB) For Dose Escalation

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* CELLECT ANNOUNCES OPENING OF A SECOND CLINICAL TRIAL SITE AND APPROVAL FROM SAFETY BOARD (DSMB) FOR DOSE ESCALATION

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY - ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HADASSAH MEDICAL CENTER TO CONDUCT CLINICAL TRIALS ON CANCER PATIENTS IN CO‘S ONGOING PHASE I/II STUDY​

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY -‍ GOT APPROVAL FROM DSMB TO ESCALATE APOGRAFT FASL PROTEIN DOSAGE TO 25 NG/ML, ENROLL 3 ADDITIONAL PATIENTS FOR CLINICAL TRIAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: