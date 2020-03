BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology And Canndoc To Enter Into Strategic Pharma Grade Cannabis Commercial Deal For Reduction In Opioid Usage

March 4 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY AND CANNDOC LTD. TO ENTER INTO STRATEGIC PHARMA GRADE CANNABIS COMMERCIAL DEAL FOR REDUCTION IN OPIOID USAGE

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD - CELLECT WILL LEAD DEVELOPMENT OF FUTURE GENERATIONS OF PHARMA GRADE MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY - CELLECT WILL ACQUIRE FROM CANNDOC ALL RIGHTS TO USE OF CANNDOC PRODUCTS FOR REDUCTION OF OPIOID USAGE

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD - CELLECT WILL HAVE OPTION TO EXTEND AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL PERIOD OF 5 YEARS, UNTIL 2029

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY - CELLECT WILL ISSUE TO CANNDOC 1 MILLION ADRS OF CELLECT’S SHARE CAPITAL ON PARTIALLY DILUTED BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: