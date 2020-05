May 21 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS DESPITE ADJUSTED OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.002

* COMPANY'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $7.08 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020